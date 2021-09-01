Reddi Wip® Zero Sugar Whipped Cream Topping Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Reddi Wip® Zero Sugar Whipped Cream Topping Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Reddi Wip® Zero Sugar Whipped Cream Topping Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Reddi Wip® Zero Sugar Whipped Cream Topping Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Reddi Wip® Zero Sugar Whipped Cream Topping

6.65 ozUPC: 0007027248011
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

What's better than creamy, delicious Reddi-wip Whipped Topping? Creamy, delicious Reddi-wip Zero Sugar Whipped Topping! The yummy, made-with-real-cream flavor you love has 0 g sugar, 0 carbs, and 15 calories per serving; contains no artificial flavors; and is gluten free and keto friendly,* so go ahead and add it to everything. It is great in coffee or as a topping on fruit, on waffles, in smoothies, on sundaes and on all your favorite keto desserts. You can even eat it all by itself; we won't tell. * 0 g net carbs (0 g total carbohydrates minus 0 g dietary fiber), and 0 g added sugar per serving

  • Keto Friendly
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cream*, Water, Nonfat Milk*, Less Than 2% of: Natural Flavor, Mono-and Diglycerides, Carrageenan, Sucralose, Propellant: Nitrous Oxide

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More