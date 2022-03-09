Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Redmond Clay All Natural Dietary Supplement
10 ozUPC: 0001878890255
Purchase Options
Product Details
Redmond Clay is a unique bentonite clay from Utah containing both calcium and sodium along with its blend of natural trace minerals.
- Easy-to-mix powder
- Draws as it dries
- Deep cleansing facial
- Amazingly Natural Bentonite Clay of 1000 Uses
- Soothing Facial Mask
- Simple. Clean. And Real.
- Never Tested On Animals
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.