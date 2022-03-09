Redmond Clay All Natural Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Redmond Clay All Natural Dietary Supplement Perspective: back
Redmond Clay All Natural Dietary Supplement Perspective: left
Redmond Clay All Natural Dietary Supplement Perspective: right
Redmond Clay All Natural Dietary Supplement

10 ozUPC: 0001878890255
Redmond Clay is a unique bentonite clay from Utah containing both calcium and sodium along with its blend of natural trace minerals.

  • Easy-to-mix powder
  • Draws as it dries
  • Deep cleansing facial
  • Amazingly Natural Bentonite Clay of 1000 Uses
  • Soothing Facial Mask
  • Simple. Clean. And Real.
  • Never Tested On Animals

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.