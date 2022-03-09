You may ask, why the name, Earthpaste? It's a simple answer, really. All the ingredients in Earthpaste are from the earth. Earthpaste won't be what you are used to because it is completely natural with very few ingredients. We don't add titanium dioxide to make it white, nor do we add any foaming agents. Earthpaste is natural in color - it's how toothpaste should be. We keep it real.

As a company, we have looked for a great toothpaste for us and our kids, but have never found it - so we made our own. We use Real Salt® and hydrated Redmond Clay®, and have added Xylitol and essential oils. That's it. Nothing more. We hope you enjoy Earthpaste as much as we do!