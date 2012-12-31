Hover to Zoom
Redmond Earth Paste Wintergreen Amazingly Natural Toothpaste
4 ozUPC: 0001878810532
Product Details
Redmond earthpaste toothpaste, wintergreen, is a natural toothpaste made with four vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Each 4 oz. Tube does not contain artificial coloring, fluoride, foaming agents, glycerin, or sodium lauryl sulfate. This amazingly simple toothpaste will leave your teeth feeling clean without added chemicals.
- Amazingly Natural Toothpaste
- Safe to Eat
- From the Earth
- No Glycerin
- No Fluoride
- No Artificial Coloring
- No Foaming Agents