Redmond Earth Paste Wintergreen Amazingly Natural Toothpaste

4 ozUPC: 0001878810532
Product Details

Redmond earthpaste toothpaste, wintergreen, is a natural toothpaste made with four vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Each 4 oz. Tube does not contain artificial coloring, fluoride, foaming agents, glycerin, or sodium lauryl sulfate. This amazingly simple toothpaste will leave your teeth feeling clean without added chemicals.

  • Amazingly Natural Toothpaste
  • Safe to Eat
  • From the Earth
  • No Glycerin
  • No Fluoride
  • No Artificial Coloring
  • No Foaming Agents

