Redmond Earthpaste Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste
4 ozUPC: 0001878820724
Product Details
100% Natural Toothpaste That Works!
On a journey to create clean toothpaste for our families, we discovered something amazing: Toothpaste doesn''t need any of the chemicals most brands include! Earthpaste is vegan, gluten free, never tested on animals and amazingly effective. You won''t believe how clean your teeth feel!
- Only 6 Ingredients
- Redmond Clay » Activated Charcoal » Real Salt » Water » Xylitol » Essential Oils
- Earthpaste Is Delicious - Wild-harvest essential oils will make you want to smile
- Earthpaste Is Ugly - We don't add chemicals to make it white!
- Earthpaste Doesn't Foam - You'll think it's weird, then you'll decide it's amazing.
- All Natural
- Vegan
- No Glycerin
- No Fluoride
- No SLS
- No Coloring