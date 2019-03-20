Redmond Earthpaste Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Redmond Earthpaste Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Redmond Earthpaste Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Redmond Earthpaste Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Redmond Earthpaste Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpaste

4 ozUPC: 0001878820724
Purchase Options

Product Details

100% Natural Toothpaste That Works!

On a journey to create clean toothpaste for our families, we discovered something amazing: Toothpaste doesn''t need any of the chemicals most brands include! Earthpaste is vegan, gluten free, never tested on animals and amazingly effective. You won''t believe how clean your teeth feel!

  • Only 6 Ingredients
  • Redmond Clay » Activated Charcoal » Real Salt » Water » Xylitol » Essential Oils
  • Earthpaste Is Delicious - Wild-harvest essential oils will make you want to smile
  • Earthpaste Is Ugly - We don't add chemicals to make it white!
  • Earthpaste Doesn't Foam - You'll think it's weird, then you'll decide it's amazing.
  • All Natural
  • Vegan
  • No Glycerin
  • No Fluoride
  • No SLS
  • No Coloring