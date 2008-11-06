Hover to Zoom
Redmond Real Salt Ancient Coarse Sea Salt
16 ozUPC: 0001878810380
Is Your Salt Real?
Real Salt means—well, real, authentic salt. A quick glance at the ingredients label on most salts might surprise you! Many salts contain anti-caking agents and even dextrose (sugar). Others have been heat processed and stripped of theirnatural trace minerals. Real Salt brand, on the other hand, is unrefined and full of natural minerals and flavor—the way salt was meant to be savored.
- For Culinary Use
- This Salt Does Not Supply Iodide, A Necessary Nutrient
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25teaspoon (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ancient Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
