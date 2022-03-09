Redmond Real Salt Ancient Fine Sea Salt Perspective: front
Redmond Real Salt Ancient Fine Sea Salt

10 ozUPC: 0001878810109
Product Details

  • Unrefined Mineral Salt
  • Mined in America
  • Amazing Taste

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25teaspoon (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ancient Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible