Long before the earth new pollution, volcanic eruptions sealed an ancient, pristine ocean beneath a layer of protective ash in what is now North America. Real Salt® is the only brand of sea salt harvested from this ancient deposit near Redmond, Utah. We bring it to you exactly as nature created it - an unrefined, ancient sea salt with a subtle, sweet flavor unlike any other salt on earth.

Perfect for Everyday Use: Use Real Salt on your kitchen table and in all your recipes

From a Single Source: Real Salt is America's only pink salt, mined in Utah since 1958.

Preferred by Experts: Professionals and Chefs choose Real Salt for its minerals and flavor.

  • Is Your Salt Real?®
  • Same Amazing Salt - Same Amazing Taste - Since 1958
  • Ancient Kosher Sea Salt
  • For Cooking, Pickling and More
  • Unrefined Mineral Salt
  • Mined in America

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25teaspoon (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ancient Sea Salt

