Redmond Real Salt Kosher Salt
Product Details
Long before the earth new pollution, volcanic eruptions sealed an ancient, pristine ocean beneath a layer of protective ash in what is now North America. Real Salt® is the only brand of sea salt harvested from this ancient deposit near Redmond, Utah. We bring it to you exactly as nature created it - an unrefined, ancient sea salt with a subtle, sweet flavor unlike any other salt on earth.
Perfect for Everyday Use: Use Real Salt on your kitchen table and in all your recipes
From a Single Source: Real Salt is America's only pink salt, mined in Utah since 1958.
Preferred by Experts: Professionals and Chefs choose Real Salt for its minerals and flavor.
- Is Your Salt Real?®
- Same Amazing Salt - Same Amazing Taste - Since 1958
- Ancient Kosher Sea Salt
- For Cooking, Pickling and More
- Unrefined Mineral Salt
- Mined in America
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ancient Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
