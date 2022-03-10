Hover to Zoom
Redmond Real Salt Nature's First Fine Sea Salt
26 ozUPC: 0001878810250
Product Details
- Amazing Taste
- Unrefined Mineral Salt
- Made in America
- For Everyday Use
- Simple, Clean, and Real
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25teaspoon (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ancient Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
