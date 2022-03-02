Hover to Zoom
Redmond Real Salt Nature's First Sea Salt Pocket Shaker
1 ctUPC: 0001878810402
Take a taste test! First try Real Salt then try any other salt - the difference will amaze you!
- Fine Salt
- 60+ Trace Minerals
- Unrefined
- For Everyday Use
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Pocket Sized
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Salt
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
