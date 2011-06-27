Long before the earth knew pollutants of any kind, a huge, ancient sea covered what is now North America. Pure, natural salt was the main ingredient of this sea, and over millions of years, the water evaporated, leaving the salt in undisturbed deposits. At some point during the earth's Jurassic era, a range of volcanoes erupted around the ancient sea bed, sealing the salt with layers of thick volcanic ash, protecting these precious deposits against the pollution that man would eventually introduce into the environment. Near the small town of Redmond, in central Utah, approximately 200 miles south of Salt Lake City, we extract this hand-selected salt from deep within the earth, and bring it to you in its pure, natural state-without any additives, chemicals, or heat processing. This is RealSalt, full of flavor and natural goodness-the way salt was meant to be savored!

The RealSalt® Difference Compared to RealSalt brand salt, many sea salts appear stark white because they have undergone a harsh refining process. Unlike RealSalt, these salts are filled with silicates, dextrose, and other additives. By contrast, RealSalt is an all-natural, kosher-certified sea salt extracted from deep within the earth, crushed, screened, and packaged. RealSalt's unique flecks of color are the result of more than 50 natural trace minerals essential to human health (including natural iodine!).

Redmond Real Salt's Organic Season Salt is a combination of RealSalt and organic spices. Now you can enjoy the great taste of RealSalt together with a zesty seasoning flavor you'll love!