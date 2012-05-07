Hover to Zoom
Reed's Crystallized Ginger
3.5 ozUPC: 0000827412345
Product Details
Reed's Crystallized Ginger begins with baby ginger root that is diced and steeped in raw cane syrup. As it steeps, the ginger crystallizes into delicious nuggets. These flavorful treats are produced in the South Pacific Islands where the Islanders enjoy them for their health and pleasure.
- All Natural Ginger Candy
- Delicious Nuggets of Baby Ginger Root
- Sweetened with Raw Cane Sugar and Nothing Else!
- GMO Free
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories106
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Diced Baby Ginger Root , Raw Cane Sugar .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
