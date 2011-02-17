Reed's Crystallized Ginger
Product Details
Reed's Crystallized Ginger is custom made in the South Pacific Islands. The process is an ancient one that hasn't changed much through time. After harvesting baby ginger, (the most tender kind), the root is diced and then steeped in large vats filled with simmering raw cane syrup. After seeping for several days, the ginger is removed and allowed to crystallize into delicious nuggets. Nothing else is added. Reed's is happy to offer these treats that islanders have long enjoyed for both health and pleasure.
- Reed's Crystallized Ginger Candy
- All Natural Ginger Candy
- Delicious Nuggets of Baby Ginger Root
- Sweetened with Raw Cane Sugar and Nothing Else!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Diced Baby Ginger Root , Raw Cane Sugar
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
