Reed's Crystallized Ginger Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Reed's Crystallized Ginger

16 ozUPC: 0000827488333
Purchase Options

Product Details

Reed's Crystallized Ginger is custom made in the South Pacific Islands. The process is an ancient one that hasn't changed much through time. After harvesting baby ginger, (the most tender kind), the root is diced and then steeped in large vats filled with simmering raw cane syrup. After seeping for several days, the ginger is removed and allowed to crystallize into delicious nuggets. Nothing else is added. Reed's is happy to offer these treats that islanders have long enjoyed for both health and pleasure.

  • Reed's Crystallized Ginger Candy
  • All Natural Ginger Candy
  • Delicious Nuggets of Baby Ginger Root
  • Sweetened with Raw Cane Sugar and Nothing Else!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Diced Baby Ginger Root , Raw Cane Sugar

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More