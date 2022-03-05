Hover to Zoom
Reed's Zero Sugar Craft Ginger Beer
4 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0009034145800
Real Ginger, Zero Sugar, All Natural
Kosher
Serving size12fl oz (355 ml)
Calories0
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sparkling Filtered Water, Proprietary Natural Sweetener Blend (Erythritol, Stevia, Monk Fruit), Ginger Root, Lemon and Lime Juices from Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Spices
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More