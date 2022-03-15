Hover to Zoom
Reese All Natural Paddy Grown Minnesota Wild Rice
4 ozUPC: 0007067001022
Product Details
Reese wild rice will enhance any meal. The earthy flavor and nutty texture are a wonderful addition to stuffing, salads, soups, and casseroles. Go wild, the possibilities are endless.
- Subtle nutty flavor
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size45g (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin4mg25%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Zinc2.8mg25%
Ingredients
Wild Rice.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
