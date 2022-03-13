Hover to Zoom
Reese Delicate Baby Artichoke Hearts
14 ozUPC: 0007067000538
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup drained (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Artichoke Hearts, Water, Salt, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
