Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Reese Fancy Sliced Bamboo Shoots
8 ozUPC: 0007067000375
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Fine Imported Foods
- Fancy Sliced
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bamboo Shoots , Water , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More