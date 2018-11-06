Hover to Zoom
Reese Original Holland Rusk
3.5 ozUPC: 0007067000956
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Imported Original Holland Rusk
- Light, Crisp Toast
- Product of Holland
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Eggs, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Sodium Stearoyl-2-lactylate and Soy Lecithin (Emulsifiers)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More