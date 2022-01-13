Hover to Zoom
Reese Quartered Artichoke Hearts
14 ozUPC: 0007067000598
Product Details
Reese Quartered Artichoke Hearts are perfect in a salad, on a pizza or sprinkled with olive oil and roasted as the main ingredient in hot artichoke dip. These artichokes are cut into quarters for easier cooking.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium440mg19.13%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.7mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Artichoke Hearts, Water, Salt, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More