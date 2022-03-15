Hover to Zoom
Reese Quartered Marinated Artichoke Hearts
7.5 ozUPC: 0007067000509
Purchase Options
Product Details
Reese Artichokes are imported from Peru, where the ideal climate and rich, fertile soil produces a full flavored artichoke.
- Fine Imported Foods
- Premium Quality
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Protein0g
Potassium94mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Quartered Artichoke Hearts, Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower and Olive Oil), Vinegar, Salt, Spices
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
