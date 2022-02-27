Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal Perspective: front
Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal Perspective: left
Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal Perspective: right
Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal

19.7 ozUPC: 0001600017895
Product Details

Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal, Oh So Better TOGETHER, Reese's Peanut Butter and Hersey's Cocoa are great on their own but put them together and they are so so cravably delicious

  • Limited Edition
  • Made with Reese's Peanut Butter
  • 15g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup or Colors From Artificial Sources
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup (39g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5%
Saturated Fat0.5g4%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate30g11%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar12g
Protein3g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Whole Grain Corn, Sugar, REESE'S Peanut Butter (peanuts, sugar, monoglycerides, peanut oil, salt, molasses, corn starch), Dextrose, Corn Meal, Corn Syrup, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Salt, HERSHEY'S Cocoa, Caramel Color, Trisodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Preserve Freshness. Vitamins and Minerals: Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate), Iron and Zinc (mineral nutrients), A B Vitamin (niacinamide), Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (thiamin mononitrate), Vitamin A (palmitate), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), A B Vitamin (folic acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
