Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal
Product Details
Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal, Oh So Better TOGETHER, Reese's Peanut Butter and Hersey's Cocoa are great on their own but put them together and they are so so cravably delicious
- Limited Edition
- Made with Reese's Peanut Butter
- 15g of Whole Grain per Serving, at Least 48g Recommended Daily
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup or Colors From Artificial Sources
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Corn, Sugar, REESE'S Peanut Butter (peanuts, sugar, monoglycerides, peanut oil, salt, molasses, corn starch), Dextrose, Corn Meal, Corn Syrup, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Salt, HERSHEY'S Cocoa, Caramel Color, Trisodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Preserve Freshness. Vitamins and Minerals: Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate), Iron and Zinc (mineral nutrients), A B Vitamin (niacinamide), Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (thiamin mononitrate), Vitamin A (palmitate), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), A B Vitamin (folic acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More