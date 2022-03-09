Hover to Zoom
Reese Sliced Water Chestnuts
8 ozUPC: 0007067000063
Product Details
- Mild taste, satisfying crunch
- Reese water chestnuts give a mild, nutty-sweet taste and a crisp crunch to your favorite appetizers, salads or entrees
- Add an easy, exotic flair to any recipe with Reese water chestnuts
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup drained (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water Chestnuts, Water, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
