Reese Tender Small Artichoke Hearts
14 ozUPC: 0007067000537
Reese's tender small artichoke hearts are a parve kosher, non-GMO certified food product. They come in a can and are delicious anytime. Each serving provides 2 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein, making for a nutritious snack. Ingredients include artichoke hearts, water, salt, and citric acid, so you know exactly what you're getting in every bite.
- 8 - 10 artichoke hearts per can
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Artichoke Hearts , Water , Salt and Citric Acid .
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
