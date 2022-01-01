Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Regal Games Classic Card Games
6 pkUPC: 0008048600272
Purchase Options
Product Details
The classic playing card set includes a deck of Old Maid, Go Fish, Slap Jack, Crazy 8's, War, and Silly Monster Memory Match.
- Includes six classic and timeless card games for kids that will provide hours of entertainment.
- Extra large cards that measure 4 inches by 2-3/4 inches making them easy to hold and read for children of all ages.