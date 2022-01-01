Regal Games Deluxe Bingo and Mexican Train Dominoes Board Game Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Regal Games Deluxe Bingo and Mexican Train Dominoes Board Game Set Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Regal Games Deluxe Bingo and Mexican Train Dominoes Board Game Set

1 ctUPC: 0008048617401
Purchase Options

Product Details

Have a fun family game night playing Bingo and Mexican Train Dominoes from Regal Games™.

  • Deluxe Bingo 18 includes a master board, 18 Bingo cards, Bingo chips, 75 multicolored balls, and a metal cage
  • Double 12 Dominoes includes 91 classic multi-colored Dominoes, four premium trains, and a wooden hub in a tin storage case