Reko Pizzelle Vanilla Italian Waffle Cookies
7 ozUPC: 0006305440110
Product Details
- 23 calories per cookie
- No preservatives
- No trans fats
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6cookies (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium25mg1.04%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Flour, Sugar, Liquid Whole Egg, Canola Oil, Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Baking Powder, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
