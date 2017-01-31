Find out what makes a great shave with the Remington® R3 Power Series Rotary Shaver. The pivoting head adjusts to any angle and the twin track blades stay in close contact with skin to prevent irritation and deliver a fast shaving experience. The special anti-microbial additive helps inhibit the growth of bacteria to help prevent breakouts. And you get the convenience of cordless with the rechargeable battery, good for 40 minutes of runtime with every full charge.