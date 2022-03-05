The Repel Tick Defense pump spray repels ticks and mosquitoes for up to 10 hours. It repels mosquitoes that may transmit the Zika West Nile Dengue Chikungunya Viruses.

. Tick Defense Insect Repellent Liquid for Mosquitoes Ticks. Capacity 6 oz. Pest Type MosquitoesTicks. Active Ingredient 15 Picaridin. Applicator Aerosol. Ready to use. Repels ticks and mosquitoes for up to 10 hours. Can be applied to clothing. Light feel strong protection. Deetfree formula. Formulated with picaridin. Repels deer ticks that may carry lyme disease. Spray socks cuffs hats and other clothing openings. Will not damage cotton wool nylon acetate or spandex. Repels mosquitoes that may transmit the zika west nile dengue and chikungunya viruses. Case of 66 oz