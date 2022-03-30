Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad
Product Details
Reser's premium Red Skin Potato Salad adds a pop of color to your plate with earthy unpeeled red potatoes, crunchy celery and chopped white onion in a light and supple mayonnaise dressing.Reser's Fine Foods believes in using high quality ingredients and time tested recipes to bring you deli salads and sides that make it easy to bring friends and family together for fun times and great food. Grab for your next grill-out, picnic, tailgate, party, or potluck!
- Offered in a convenient, reusable container
- No high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors or flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Potatoes, Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Vinegar, Salt), Onion, Water, Vinegar, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate To Protect Flavor, Sugar, Spice, Dehydrated Parsley, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More