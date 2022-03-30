Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad Perspective: front
Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad Perspective: back
Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad Perspective: left
Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad Perspective: right
Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad Perspective: top
Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad

48 ozUPC: 0007111700481
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Reser's premium Red Skin Potato Salad adds a pop of color to your plate with earthy unpeeled red potatoes, crunchy celery and chopped white onion in a light and supple mayonnaise dressing.Reser's Fine Foods believes in using high quality ingredients and time tested recipes to bring you deli salads and sides that make it easy to bring friends and family together for fun times and great food. Grab for your next grill-out, picnic, tailgate, party, or potluck!

  • Offered in a convenient, reusable container
  • No high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors or flavors

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (140 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g33.85%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium510mg21.25%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Potatoes, Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Vinegar, Salt), Onion, Water, Vinegar, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate To Protect Flavor, Sugar, Spice, Dehydrated Parsley, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
