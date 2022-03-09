Reviva Labs 10% Glycolic Acid Anti-Aging Crème
Natural extract of rose oil makes this Facial Spray very refreshing and stimulating.
- Refresh Skin & Set Makeup
- Spray Away Perspiration or Moisturize Skin & Hair and Use as a Sensitive-Skin Tonic
- Rosewater Mist is a Great Refresher and Cleansing Aid
: Purified Water , Glycolic Acid , Ammonium Glycolate , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride , Cetearyl Alcohol , Glyceryl Stearate , Glycerin , Polysorbate 60 , Aloe Leaf Juice , Dimethicone , Safflower Oil , Sunflower Oil , Coenzyme Q10 , Pumpkin Seed Oil , Olive Oil , D-Alpha Tocopherol , Lemon Oil , Peg-100 Stearate , Comfrey Extract , Carrot Root Extract , Chamomile Extract , Honeysuckle Extract , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Clary Oil , Witch Hazel Extract , Sda 40b , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexyglycerin .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More