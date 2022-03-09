Reviva Labs Anti-Aging Glycolic Acid Facial Toner Perspective: front
Reviva Labs Anti-Aging Glycolic Acid Facial Toner

4 fl ozUPC: 0008799211241
Product Details

A special toner that provides extra cleansing and the perfect pH balance, along with Glycolic's natural benefits for smoother, fresher-looking skin. This unique formula is enriched with soothing emollients to avoid unpleasant stinging.

Ingredients
: Purified Water , Glycolic Acid , Polysorbate 20 , Sodium Hyaluronate , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf , Allantoin , Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Hydroxide , Glyceryl Caprylate , Glyceryl Undecylenate .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More