Reviva Labs Anti-Aging Glycolic Acid Facial Toner
Product Details
A special toner that provides extra cleansing and the perfect pH balance, along with Glycolic's natural benefits for smoother, fresher-looking skin. This unique formula is enriched with soothing emollients to avoid unpleasant stinging.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Purified Water , Glycolic Acid , Polysorbate 20 , Sodium Hyaluronate , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf , Allantoin , Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Hydroxide , Glyceryl Caprylate , Glyceryl Undecylenate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More