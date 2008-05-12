Reviva Labs Brightening Brown Spot Night Creme Perspective: front
Reviva Labs Brightening Brown Spot Night Creme Perspective: left
Reviva Labs Brightening Brown Spot Night Creme Perspective: right
Reviva Labs Brightening Brown Spot Night Creme

1.5 ozUPC: 0008799211586
The unique blending of this cream, with a natural oil base to aid absorption, allows super brightening agent Kojic acid to quickly diminish the appearance of dark spots or any skin discoloration.

  • Brightens the Appearance of Dark Spots and Skin Discoloration
  • Kojic Acid Brightens Skin Naturally
  • Accelerated Brightening with Dual Lightening Ingredients
  • Brightening

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Purified Water ( Aqua ) , Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides , Glyceryl Monostearate , Peg100-stearate , Cetyl Alcohol , Glycerine , Olive Squalane , Cetearyl Alcohol , Kojic Acid , Polysorbate 60 , Dimethicone , Cellulose Gum , Sodium Metabisulfite , Sodium Bisulfite , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin , Fragrance . .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.