Reviva Labs Brightening Brown Spot Night Creme
The unique blending of this cream, with a natural oil base to aid absorption, allows super brightening agent Kojic acid to quickly diminish the appearance of dark spots or any skin discoloration.
- Brightens the Appearance of Dark Spots and Skin Discoloration
- Kojic Acid Brightens Skin Naturally
- Accelerated Brightening with Dual Lightening Ingredients
- Brightening
: Purified Water ( Aqua ) , Caprylic/ Capric Triglycerides , Glyceryl Monostearate , Peg100-stearate , Cetyl Alcohol , Glycerine , Olive Squalane , Cetearyl Alcohol , Kojic Acid , Polysorbate 60 , Dimethicone , Cellulose Gum , Sodium Metabisulfite , Sodium Bisulfite , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin , Fragrance . .
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
