Reviva Labs Charcoal Day Creme

2 ozUPC: 0008799212119
Detoxifying benefits of charcoal together with the healing benefits of tea tree

Added DMAE for firming and toning

Green tea aids in soothing the skin

  • Specialty
  • All Skin Types
  • Not Tested On Animals ~ Cruelty Free
  • Made in the USA

: Purified Water , Capric/ Caprylic Triglyceride , Glycerine , Propanediol , Emulsifying Wax , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract , Activated Charcoal , Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract , Matricaria Chamomilla ( Chamomile ) Extract , Dmae Bitartrate , Carbomer , Hyaluronic Acid , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin .

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

