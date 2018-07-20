Reviva Labs Charcoal Day Creme
Product Details
Detoxifying benefits of charcoal together with the healing benefits of tea tree
Added DMAE for firming and toning
Green tea aids in soothing the skin
- Specialty
- All Skin Types
- Not Tested On Animals ~ Cruelty Free
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Purified Water , Capric/ Caprylic Triglyceride , Glycerine , Propanediol , Emulsifying Wax , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract , Activated Charcoal , Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract , Matricaria Chamomilla ( Chamomile ) Extract , Dmae Bitartrate , Carbomer , Hyaluronic Acid , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
