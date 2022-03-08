Ingredients

: Purified Water , Capric/caprylic Triglyceride , Glycerine , Propanediol , Emulsifying Wax , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil , Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract , Activated Charcoal , Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract , Matricaria Chamomilla ( Chamomile ) Extract , Dmae Bitartrate , Carbomer , Hyaluronic Acid , Mannitol , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Iron Oxides , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.