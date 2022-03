Ingredients

: Purified Water , Bamboo Charcoal , Bentonite , Glycerine , Lava Powder , Aloe Barbadensis ( Aloe ) Leaf Extract , Emulsifying Wax , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil , Coconut Oil ( Coconut ) , Glyceryl Stearate , Titanium Dioxide , Cocoa Butter , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil , Cetyl Alcohol , Melaleuca Alternifolia ( Tea Tree ) Oil , Kaolin , Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Oil , Magnesium Aluminum Silicate , Carbomer , Panthenol , Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract , Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract , Lemon Oil , Borage Oil , Flaxseed Oil , Ethylhexyl Palmitate , Grapeseed Oil , Rosehip Seed Oil , Lavender Oil , Calendula Officinalis ( Calendula ) Extract , Matricaria Chamomilla ( Chamomile ) Extract , Sodium Hydroxide , Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides , Geranium Extract , Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate , Methylsulfonylmethane , Dandelion Extract , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products.

Disclaimer

