Brighten and improve skin tone and clarity with our unique formula featuring the brightening trio of Kojic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, and Bearberry. The addition of an antioxidant and emollients also benefit overall skin health and help to combat future skin discoloration or spotting. Can be used alone; but when used with our other brightening products results are accelerated!

Can Be Used Alone or Under Brown Spot Night or Day Cremes to Speed Results

This Unique Formula Features the Brightening Trio of Koji Acid, Alpha Arbutin and Bearberry

Contains Antioxidant to Combat Future Discoloration

Brightening