Reviva Labs Defense Sun Protective Moisturizer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs Defense Sun Protective Moisturizer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs Defense Sun Protective Moisturizer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Reviva Labs Defense Sun Protective Moisturizer

1.5 ozUPC: 0008799211104
Purchase Options

Product Details

Every Day SPF 25 UV Protection. Any time you're outdoors, your skin needs extra protection. Our SPF 25 Sun Protective Moisturizer is a sheer, greaseless formula that moisturizes skin while defending against UV rays that can cause premature aging.

  • Everyday SPF 25 UV Defense
  • Easily-Absorbed, Greaseless Formula
  • Combats Environmental Damage Due to Heat or Cold
  • Natural Product
  • Cruelty Free-Not Tested on Animals
  • No Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Petroleum, Or Other harmful Ingredients
  • Proudly Made in the USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Active Ingredients Avobenozone Purpose : Sunscreen , Octinoxate , Purpose : Sunscreen . Inactive Ingedients : Water , Carthamus Tinctorius ( Safflower ) Oleosomes , C12- 15 Alkyl Benzoate , C13-14 Isoparaffin , Laureth 7 , Polyacrylamide , Benzyl Alcohol , Fragrance , Sodium Hydroxide , Methylisothiazolinone , Tocopheryl Acetate , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More