Reviva Labs Defense Sun Protective Moisturizer
Product Details
Every Day SPF 25 UV Protection. Any time you're outdoors, your skin needs extra protection. Our SPF 25 Sun Protective Moisturizer is a sheer, greaseless formula that moisturizes skin while defending against UV rays that can cause premature aging.
- Everyday SPF 25 UV Defense
- Easily-Absorbed, Greaseless Formula
- Combats Environmental Damage Due to Heat or Cold
- Natural Product
- Cruelty Free-Not Tested on Animals
- No Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Petroleum, Or Other harmful Ingredients
- Proudly Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients Avobenozone Purpose : Sunscreen , Octinoxate , Purpose : Sunscreen . Inactive Ingedients : Water , Carthamus Tinctorius ( Safflower ) Oleosomes , C12- 15 Alkyl Benzoate , C13-14 Isoparaffin , Laureth 7 , Polyacrylamide , Benzyl Alcohol , Fragrance , Sodium Hydroxide , Methylisothiazolinone , Tocopheryl Acetate , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
