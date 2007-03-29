Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs DMAE Firming Fluid
1 fl ozUPC: 0008799211385
Product Details
Higher-potency DMAE concentrate is ideal at helping skin to appear more firm and tone - especially the throat and facial area for a more supple, more youthful look.
- DMAE Helps Skin to Appear Tighter and Firmer
- Helps Skin Appear More Youthful
- Reviva's DMAE Concentrate Offers High-Potency 5% DMAE Whereas Other Creams or Serums Generally Offer 1/2% to 1% DMAE
- Firming
Ingredients
: Purified Water , Dmae Bitartrate , Sd Alcohol , Sodium Polystyrene Sulfonate , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Algae Extract , Pullulan , Phenoxyethanol , Ethylhexylglycerin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
