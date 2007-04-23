Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs Elastin Collagen Body Firming Lotion
8 fl ozUPC: 0008799211152
Product Details
Add the appearance of firmer-looking skin and moisture-building benefits each time you apply this smoothing luxurious lotion on your body. It can also help fight slackened skin during weight loss. Use on upper arms, thighs, stomach, buttocks.
- Fights Slackened Skin During Weight Loss
- Helps Avoid Stretch Marks
- Use on "Loose" Skin (Upper Arms, Thighs, Stomach, Buttocks)
- 10x the Amino Acid Content (We Use Powdered Elastin Concentrate, the Highest Quality Elastin Available, Plus Premium Soluble Collagen)
- Firming
- All Skin Types
- Product of USA