8 fl ozUPC: 0008799211152
Add the appearance of firmer-looking skin and moisture-building benefits each time you apply this smoothing luxurious lotion on your body. It can also help fight slackened skin during weight loss. Use on upper arms, thighs, stomach, buttocks.

  • Fights Slackened Skin During Weight Loss
  • Helps Avoid Stretch Marks
  • Use on "Loose" Skin (Upper Arms, Thighs, Stomach, Buttocks)
  • 10x the Amino Acid Content (We Use Powdered Elastin Concentrate, the Highest Quality Elastin Available, Plus Premium Soluble Collagen)
  • Firming
  • All Skin Types
  • Product of USA