Reviva Labs Eye Complex Firming Cream Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Reviva Labs Eye Complex Firming Cream

.75 ozUPC: 0008799211204
Purchase Options

Product Details

Firm and smooth the appearance of your entire eye area with our Eye Complex Firming Creme. Helps diminish the look of bags and under eye shadows and puffiness. Reduces the appearance of crows feet and the fine lines and wrinkles around the eye.

  • For Under-Eye Shadows, bags and Crows Feet
  • Contains Herbal Complex & Plant Extracts that Firm and Improve Circulation While Not Over-Drying
  • Revializing

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Water , Glycerin ( Veg . ) , Sorbitol , Almond Oil , Compound Of : ( Clover , St. John's Wort , Arnica , Witch Hazel , Horse Chestnut and Ivy ) , Stearic Acid , Sodium Hydroxide , C12-15 , Alkyl Benzoate , Wheat Germ Oil , Marigold Extract , Carbomer 934 , Caprylyl Glycol , Castor Oil , Corn Flower Extract , Wheat Protein , Ethylhexylglycerin , Phenoxyethanol , Fragrance .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More