Reviva Labs Eye Complex Firming Cream
Product Details
Firm and smooth the appearance of your entire eye area with our Eye Complex Firming Creme. Helps diminish the look of bags and under eye shadows and puffiness. Reduces the appearance of crows feet and the fine lines and wrinkles around the eye.
- For Under-Eye Shadows, bags and Crows Feet
- Contains Herbal Complex & Plant Extracts that Firm and Improve Circulation While Not Over-Drying
- Revializing
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Water , Glycerin ( Veg . ) , Sorbitol , Almond Oil , Compound Of : ( Clover , St. John's Wort , Arnica , Witch Hazel , Horse Chestnut and Ivy ) , Stearic Acid , Sodium Hydroxide , C12-15 , Alkyl Benzoate , Wheat Germ Oil , Marigold Extract , Carbomer 934 , Caprylyl Glycol , Castor Oil , Corn Flower Extract , Wheat Protein , Ethylhexylglycerin , Phenoxyethanol , Fragrance .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More