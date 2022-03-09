Ingredients

: Water , Glycerin ( Veg . ) , Sorbitol , Almond Oil , Compound Of : ( Clover , St. John's Wort , Arnica , Witch Hazel , Horse Chestnut and Ivy ) , Stearic Acid , Sodium Hydroxide , C12-15 , Alkyl Benzoate , Wheat Germ Oil , Marigold Extract , Carbomer 934 , Caprylyl Glycol , Castor Oil , Corn Flower Extract , Wheat Protein , Ethylhexylglycerin , Phenoxyethanol , Fragrance .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More