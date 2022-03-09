Reviva Labs Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Perspective: front
Reviva Labs Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

1 fl ozUPC: 0008799211392
Product Details

This high-potency serum rebuilds skin's appearance by making it appear younger-looking, smoothing lines and wrinkles. For skin that needs to retain more moisture, there no better ingredient than Hyaluronic Acid. Aestheticians have stated this serum is the closest a cosmetic comes to a dermatologist injection of Restylane (hyaluronic acid). Excellent by itself or under other creams.

Ingredients
Water ( Aqua ) , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Sodium Hyaluronate ( Hyaluronic Acid ) , Aloe Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract , Sodium Phytate , Citric Acid , Sodium Benzoate , Benzyl Alcohol , Potassium Sorbate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More