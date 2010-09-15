Reviva Labs Hydrating Intercell Hyaluronic Acid Day Creme Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs Hydrating Intercell Hyaluronic Acid Day Creme Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs Hydrating Intercell Hyaluronic Acid Day Creme Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Reviva Labs Hydrating Intercell Hyaluronic Acid Day Creme

1.5 ozUPC: 0008799211121
Purchase Options

Product Details

InterCell Day Cream works with the liquids you drink to provide vital hyaluronic acid to the skin.Â The result is better skin hydration and softer, more supple skin. InterCell Day Cream also forms an invisible shield that helps combat free radicals and daily ultraviolet damage.

  • Aids Skin's Past, Present & Future
  • Provides Hyaluronic Acid to Help Skin Gain and Retain More Moisture
  • Glycogen Provides Protective Benefits
  • Hydrating