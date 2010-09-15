Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Reviva Labs Hydrating Intercell Hyaluronic Acid Day Creme
1.5 ozUPC: 0008799211121
Purchase Options
Product Details
InterCell Day Cream works with the liquids you drink to provide vital hyaluronic acid to the skin.Â The result is better skin hydration and softer, more supple skin. InterCell Day Cream also forms an invisible shield that helps combat free radicals and daily ultraviolet damage.
- Aids Skin's Past, Present & Future
- Provides Hyaluronic Acid to Help Skin Gain and Retain More Moisture
- Glycogen Provides Protective Benefits
- Hydrating