A herbalist's cornucopia of wonders that not only deep cleanse but also helps skin tone and adds antiseptic and antibacterial action. Today's pollution gets deep into pores. So, Reviva Labs newly formulated Cleansing Milk contains herbs, floral water, aloe vera plus aromatherapy oils and a complex of vegetable extracts that penetrate deeply to flush dirt from pores. Leaves skin feeling fresh, moist and immaculately clean. Creamy, soothing, it's also an excellent makeup remover.

  • Penetrates Deep into the Pores to Cleanse Dirt from the Skin
  • Leaves Skin Feeling Fresh, Moist and Immaculately Clean
  • An Excellent Makeup Remover
  • Anti-Aging

Ingredients
Water , Safflower Seed Oil , Aloe Leaf Juice , Ethylhexyl Palmitate , Glycerin , Glyceryl Stearate , Stearic Acid , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride , Sunflower Oil , Phenoxyethanol , Peg-7 Glyceryl Cocoate , Caprylyl Glycol , Cetyl Alcohol , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Soy Lecithin , Panthenol , Carbomer , Lavender Oil , Tocopheryl Acetate , Vitamin E , Allantoin , Ethylhexylglycerin , Sodium Hydroxide , Rose Geranium Oil , Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate , Chamomile Extract , Calendula Extract , Arnica , Rose Oil , Linseed Oil , Borage Oil , Cananga Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

