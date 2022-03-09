Ingredients

Water , Safflower Seed Oil , Aloe Leaf Juice , Ethylhexyl Palmitate , Glycerin , Glyceryl Stearate , Stearic Acid , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride , Sunflower Oil , Phenoxyethanol , Peg-7 Glyceryl Cocoate , Caprylyl Glycol , Cetyl Alcohol , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil , Soy Lecithin , Panthenol , Carbomer , Lavender Oil , Tocopheryl Acetate , Vitamin E , Allantoin , Ethylhexylglycerin , Sodium Hydroxide , Rose Geranium Oil , Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate , Chamomile Extract , Calendula Extract , Arnica , Rose Oil , Linseed Oil , Borage Oil , Cananga Oil .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible