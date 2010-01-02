Hover to Zoom
Reviva Labs Ultra Rich Ultra Light Daytime Moisturizer
1.5 ozUPC: 0008799211119
Product Details
This moisturizer is light in texture, but rich in moisturizing benefits. Light enough to wear under makeup, or as a protective day cream without makeup.
- Silky-Light Texture Rich in Emollients & Vitamin C
- Refines Skin Texture & Helps Protect Against Pollutants, Free Radicals & Moisture Loss
- Contains Unique Biological Plant Extracts and Vegetable Oils to Benefit Skin
- Hydrating