Our Vitamin E Oil E-Stick has been designed to naturally protect your lips which are vulnerable to drying and cracking or burning. But it can also be used under eyes, on cheeks, or any place that's exposed to the sun or drying environments. It's natural beeswax base and soothing formula containing soy, Vitamin E and allantoin will help to rehydrate dry, cracked lips while healing and soothing.

Lip Balm with Vitamin E and Allantoin in a Natural Beeswax Base

Moisturizes and Soothes Chapped, Dry and Cracked Lips While Protecting Against UVA/UVB Rays and Wind Damage

Can Apply Over or Under Lipstick

Translucent Coverage Ideal for Women and Men!

Hydrating