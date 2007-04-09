Reviva Labs Vitamin E Lip Balm
Product Details
Our Vitamin E Oil E-Stick has been designed to naturally protect your lips which are vulnerable to drying and cracking or burning. But it can also be used under eyes, on cheeks, or any place that's exposed to the sun or drying environments. It's natural beeswax base and soothing formula containing soy, Vitamin E and allantoin will help to rehydrate dry, cracked lips while healing and soothing.
- Lip Balm with Vitamin E and Allantoin in a Natural Beeswax Base
- Moisturizes and Soothes Chapped, Dry and Cracked Lips While Protecting Against UVA/UVB Rays and Wind Damage
- Can Apply Over or Under Lipstick
- Translucent Coverage Ideal for Women and Men!
- Hydrating
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Candelilla Wax , Beeswax , Castor Oil , Octylmethoxycinnamate , Ozokerite , Oxybenzone , Cetyl Esters , Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Olive Oil , Allantoin , Linden Essential Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
