Reviva Labs Vitamin E Lip Balm

1 ctUPC: 0008799211117
Product Details

Our Vitamin E Oil E-Stick has been designed to naturally protect your lips which are vulnerable to drying and cracking or burning. But it can also be used under eyes, on cheeks, or any place that's exposed to the sun or drying environments. It's natural beeswax base and soothing formula containing soy, Vitamin E and allantoin will help to rehydrate dry, cracked lips while healing and soothing.

  • Lip Balm with Vitamin E and Allantoin in a Natural Beeswax Base
  • Moisturizes and Soothes Chapped, Dry and Cracked Lips While Protecting Against UVA/UVB Rays and Wind Damage
  • Can Apply Over or Under Lipstick
  • Translucent Coverage Ideal for Women and Men!
  • Hydrating

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Candelilla Wax , Beeswax , Castor Oil , Octylmethoxycinnamate , Ozokerite , Oxybenzone , Cetyl Esters , Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Olive Oil , Allantoin , Linden Essential Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible