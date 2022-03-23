Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick Perspective: front
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Pearl Lipstick

1 ctUPC: 0008010000516
The Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is moisture-rich, silk-drenched and vitamin infused to glide on smooth. This lipstick provides lightweight, radiant color with a moisturizing shine. The rich color and irresistible shine create a glamorous look. This lipstick comes in a variety of vibrant, unforgettable colors and finishes.