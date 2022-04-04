Hover to Zoom
Rex-Goliath Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008143403115
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
Rex Goliath Cabernet Sauvignon is the king of all reds. It's a hearty, yet smooth wine. This regal red wine is ready to be paired with herb-roasted beef, leg of lamb, brie, cheddar, or chocolate.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
