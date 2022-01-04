With innovative features that solve the most frustrating parts about using cling wrap, Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap is raising the bar. Thanks to the built-in slide cutter, you get a clean cut each time. No more tangled mess, no more wasting product. Getting a new roll started is simple with the starter edge tab and dispensing is made even easier because the roll is secured by automatic end tabs. When you’re done using your Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap, the slide cutter locks into place and the grip strip can be used to hold the end of the roll so that it’s ready for your next use. Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap provides a long-lasting, tight seal to keep your food fresh.

Measures 225 feet long by 12 inches wide (225 square feet)

Comes with a built-in slide cutter that provides a clean cut every time

The built-in Starter Edge tab helps make finding the start of the plastic wrap roll easy and struggle free

The automatic end tabs keep Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap secured, and the Grip Strip holds the food wrap in place until your next use

This microwavable and BPA Free plastic wrap provides a tight seal and keeps food fresh with a long-lasting tight seal