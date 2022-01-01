Hover to Zoom
Rhinegeist Bubbles Rose Ale
6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0086063400024
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Apple Juice ( From Concentrate ) , Peach Juice ( From Concentrate ) , Cranberry Juice ( From Concentrate ) , Yeast , Carbon Dioxide , Potassium Sorbate , Sulfites .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
