Rhodes Bake 'N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls Perspective: front
Rhodes Bake 'N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls Perspective: back
Rhodes Bake 'N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls Perspective: top
Rhodes Bake 'N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls Perspective: bottom
Rhodes Bake 'N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls

36 ct / 48 ozUPC: 0007002200740
Product Details

Soft and delicious Rhodes Bake-N-Serv® Dinner Rolls are a great addition to any meal. With a great home-baked flavor these rolls are sure to please everyone. In addition to being delectable rolls, Dinner Rolls are perfect for making butter flake rolls and our famous butterscotch bubble loaf.

  • Non-GMO
  • Made with Cane Sugar
  • No preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
  • Kosher Pareve
  • Made In The USA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched White Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate or Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast, Granulated Sugar, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Malt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Nutrients (Calcium Sulfate, Ammonium Chloride), Ascorbic Acid, Enzyme (Added For Improved Baking)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.