Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched White Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate or Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast, Granulated Sugar, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Malt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Nutrients (Calcium Sulfate, Ammonium Chloride), Ascorbic Acid, Enzyme (Added For Improved Baking)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

