Rhodes Bake 'N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls
Product Details
Soft and delicious Rhodes Bake-N-Serv® Dinner Rolls are a great addition to any meal. With a great home-baked flavor these rolls are sure to please everyone. In addition to being delectable rolls, Dinner Rolls are perfect for making butter flake rolls and our famous butterscotch bubble loaf.
- Non-GMO
- Made with Cane Sugar
- No preservatives
- Vegan
- Vegetarian
- Kosher Pareve
- Made In The USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched White Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate or Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast, Granulated Sugar, Soybean and/or Canola Oil, Salt, Malt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Nutrients (Calcium Sulfate, Ammonium Chloride), Ascorbic Acid, Enzyme (Added For Improved Baking)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More